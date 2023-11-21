‘He’s going to kill me’: San Antonio woman hiding from wanted ex for 9 months

DA: After bonding out, Simon Villa cut his ankle monitor and has been at large since February

SAN ANTONIO – Waiting, watching, and looking over her shoulder — that’s how one San Antonio woman has had to live for nine months.

Heather Martinez says she often moves out of fear that her ex, a wanted man, will find her.

“He’s going to kill me. He’s already threatened me numerous times,” said Martinez.

Simon Villa was arrested for assaulting and stalking Martinez at the end of 2019, according to authorities.

Martinez said her physical scars have healed, but her mental trauma resurfaced when Villa was released from jail at the end of 2022. Police say he also tried breaking into her home in February of this year.

“The first time we went to trial, he literally said he was going to kill me and then kill himself, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to make word on that. When he was breaking into my house, he wasn’t going there with a gun, just to talk,” said Martinez.

Villa was arrested that night when he tried getting into Martinez’s home. He was charged with attempted burglary with intent to assault, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Even with Villa’s criminal history — including several charges of assault and stalking — he received a bond again.

“This is just a failure in the system like, failing everybody as far as a cry for help and then a judge grants bond,” said Martinez.

After bonding out, Villa cut his ankle monitor and has been on the run since February, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

“I have to carry a gun everywhere I go again. I moved my house. I mean, everything has just been a burden for myself and my family,” said Martinez.

Nearly a year after Villa disappeared, Martinez has this message to authorities working to find him.

“I want him to be found so I can live with a clear conscience and go somewhere, not thinking I’m going to run into him,” said Martinez.

Given his criminal history, KSAT asked the DA’s office about the decision to give Villa a bond. We were told that judges are required under the Texas Constitution to set bonds for someone charged with a new offense. Currently, there is a warrant out for Villa’s arrest.

