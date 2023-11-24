44º
3 kids taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 10 on Northwest Side

Car crashed into back of stalled vehicle on I-10 near Crossroads

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Three children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 10 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 10 on Thanksgiving night.

The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Crossroads Boulevard, according to an assistant fire chief at the scene.

Authorities said a woman was driving with her three children on the highway when she crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle.

The children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, and their conditions are not known at this time. It is also unknown if anyone else was injured.

The main lanes of I-10 were closed for several hours after the crash but they have since reopened.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

