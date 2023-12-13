Man shot multiple times in parking lot of North Side sports bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside a North Side sports bar early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Slackers Sports Bar in the 120 block of West Rector Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 30s with three gunshot wounds to his shoulder, wrist and groin in the parking lot. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the victim was shot in the parking lot and that witnesses told them a white or silver car fled immediately following the shooting. A motive is not currently known.

SAPD there were no other reported injuries. A description of the shooter or shooters was not provided.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.