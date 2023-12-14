Charges dismissed for one suspect in 2020 capital murder case, second gets 25-year plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – Two men previously charged in a capital murder case had their charges reduced or dismissed on Thursday.

Trevon Chaney and Roger Koontz were arrested and charged with the 2020 murder and robbery of Miguel Carvajal, 20.

Carvajal was found inside a vehicle parked near a CVS store in the 9800 block of Potranco Road.

Police said he had been shot several times.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness who was with Carvajal told investigators that the murder happened during a drug transaction.

He said two men had climbed into the back seat of Carvajal’s car, at first posing as customers but then robbing him at gunpoint.

The affidavit said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Carvajal as he reached for his weapon.

Carvajal was able to fire off one shot, apparently striking one of the men in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found that suspect later at a hospital, where he went to seek treatment for his gunshot wound. The affidavit said investigators were able to track down the car used to transport him there and spoke with the owner.

Officers also ended up arresting the car owner, who they say helped them identify the third suspect, the affidavit said.

Police identified the suspects as Aviar Smith, 18; Roger Koontz, 19; and Trevon Chaney, 18.

In court Thursday, Chaney was sentenced to 25 years on the lesser charge of aggravated robbery, and Koontz had his capital murder charge dismissed.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Koontz’s charge was dismissed for insufficient evidence.

In a statement sent to KSAT 12, the DA’s Office said Koontz drove his co-defendants to where the murder occurred, but he was not the shooter and did not participate in the murder.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales issued the following statement:

“Our office goes where the evidence leads us because we are always conscious of our burden to prove our cases beyond a reasonable doubt. When, in our judgment, a plea is appropriate or a dismissal is required our office strives to resolve the case appropriately. This resolution reflects the commitment of the District Attorney’s office to uphold justice while ensuring our commitment to public safety. "

The third co-defendant in the case, Aviar Smith, was given a 35-year plea deal on the lesser charge of murder in September.

Both Smith and Chaney must serve half their sentence before they are eligible for parole.