3 suspects now in custody in shooting death at far West side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made three arrests in connection with the shooting death of a man in a far West side parking lot earlier this week.

Miguel Carvajal, Jr., 20 was found inside a vehicle parked near a CVS store in the 9800 block of Potranco Road on Tuesday evening.

Police said he had been shot several times.

Bexar County Medical Examiner IDs man shot dead at West Side strip mall

They also found multiple shell casings both inside and outside the vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness who was with Carvajal told investigators that the murder happened during a drug transaction.

He said two men had climbed into the back seat of Carvajal’s car, at first posing as customers, but then robbing him at gunpoint.

Shooting scene, Sept. 22, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The affidavit said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Carvajal as he reached for his own weapon.

It said during that confrontation, Carvajal was able to fire off one shot, apparently striking one of the men in the back seat.

Police said they found that suspect later at a hospital where he went to seek treatment for his gunshot wound.

The affidavit said investigators were able to track down the car used to transport him there and spoke with the owner.

They also ended up arresting the car owner, who they say helped them identify the third suspect, the affidavit said.

Police identified the suspects as Aviar Smith, 18; Roger Koontz, 19; and Trevon Chaney, 18.

They did not specify which role each of them allegedly played in the crime.

However, the affidavit said Chaney was the third suspect arrested.

It mentions that he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.

Police were able to use data from that monitor to place Chaney both at the murder scene and at the hospital afterward, the affidavit said.