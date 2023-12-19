New Braunfels baker wins Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Contestants Greg Ballenger, Jennifer Carey, Joshua Juarez, Sharrod Mangum and Thoa Nguyen, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10.

A New Braunfels baker has won the latest season of Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship.”

Ashley Landerman, owner of 2tarts Bakery, took home a grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion after an eight-episode season against a group of 11 other bakers from across the country.

Landerman is no stranger to winning baking competitions.

In 2019, she competed against five other cookie decorators in the Food Network show “Christmas Cookie Challenge” and took home a $10,000 prize.