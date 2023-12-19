San Antonio-based HGTV home-remodeling show to return for second season

'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?' will premiere on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. central on HGTV and Max

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Kim Wolfe, a former Survivor winner, will return for the second season of HGTV’s “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” premiering later this month.

The show highlights San Antonio homeowners who have major buyer’s remorse.

“Ultimately, she’ll save these families stuck in lifeless spaces overrun by dysfunctional layouts, outdated style and overlooked potential and help them finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home,” a news release from Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Wolfe will work with the families through every phase of the renovation and bring new life to each property she visits in the eight-episode season.

The first episode of season two will feature a couple who dreams of transforming their home with mismatched rooms into their ideal forever home.

“To complete the massive project, she’ll reconfigure the floorplan to create an open concept living area and kitchen featuring a custom butcher block island and built-in bar with mirrored backsplash, as well as a main bedroom suite boasting a statement vaulted ceiling,” the press release said.

“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” attracted 15.4 million viewers during its first season, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

The new season will premiere on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. central on HGTV and stream simultaneously on Max.