Pedestrian killed while crossing street on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street on Friday afternoon on the South Side.

SAPD said the unidentified pedestrian was crossing the street near the 2700 block of South Zarzamora when they were hit by a silver Jeep traveling northbound. According to police, the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and did not utilize a crosswalk or designated walking area.

The driver stopped, called 911 and remained at the scene throughout the investigation, police said.

Police pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, and the driver is currently not facing charges.

Their identity is still unknown as the next of kin is notified of the incident.

