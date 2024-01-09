Winning $1 million scratch-off sold in Karnes County

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A Kenedy resident is having a lucky start to 2024 after winning $1 million from a scratch lottery ticket.

A news release from the Texas Lottery states a Kenedy resident purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket at the Jimbos Food Mart, located at 809 W. Main St. in Kenedy, which is in Karnes County.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Million Dollar Loteria has a top prize of $1 million. There are five more top prizes left in this game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, including break-even prizes. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in prizes.