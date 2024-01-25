Is improving your mental health a resolution? Try gardening

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking to find peace, be less stressed or fight depression this year — why not start gardening?

Gardening has been proven by several studies to help fight depression, anxiety, stress, PTSD, dementia, and more.

It might just be the way to find your mental balance this year.

But where do you start? Well, start small. Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you have a yard, do a small raised bed or a small in-ground bed. No need for an entire landscape overhaul.

If you don’t have a yard, but a patio, balcony or even a sunny window start with a couple of pots.

Some of the best gardeners are simply container gardeners.

Whichever you choose, make sure your spot gets plenty of sun, at least 6-8 hours of full sun.

Plant something that brings you happiness. If you love to cook, plant an herb garden. If you love seeing flowers, plant big bright flowers like sunflowers. If you love seeing nature like butterflies, bees and birds, plant a native pollinator garden.

Timing is everything.

Herbs can be planted in pots now, left outside on warm days, bring inside on freezing temps.

Sunflower seeds can be sowed in the beginning of March, or after the area’s last freeze.

Pollinator gardens can be planted in early Spring after the last freeze.

You can start now by finding spot and preparing soil or building a raised bed.