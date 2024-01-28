69º
Mother, child hospitalized after early morning apartment fire on South Side

Fire happened around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Uvalde Street

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the flames damaged three units inside the house. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and her 3-year-old child were hospitalized after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Uvalde Street towards the South Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, flames damaged three units inside the house.

Officials said the flames started in one unit and spread through the attic to the other two units.

The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No firefighters were injured.

