Mother, child hospitalized after early morning apartment fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and her 3-year-old child were hospitalized after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Uvalde Street towards the South Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, flames damaged three units inside the house.

Officials said the flames started in one unit and spread through the attic to the other two units.

The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No firefighters were injured.

