Early-morning fire damages far West Side home; cause under investigation, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s far West Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 7100 block of Shady Grove Drive, found not far from Pinn Road and Highway 151.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the home. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officals said the fire started in a utility room. Everyone inside the home made it safely out.

SAPD said a man at the scene was detained for questioning about the fire.

A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Arson crews have since been called in.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.