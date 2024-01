Police said one suspect ran away and the other drove off in a black F-150

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of E. Southcross Boulevard.

Police said an argument between neighbors turned physical, and someone pulled out a knife.

One neighbor stabbed another in the upper body, according to police.

Police said one suspect ran away, and the other drove off in a black F-150.

