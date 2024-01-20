Double stabbing outside bar leaves 2 injured, SAPD says

Police responded to a stabbing at a bar on the Southeast Side on Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southeast Side bar became violent Friday night, resulting in two people suffering severe injuries, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened at a bar on the 3300 block of Lasses Boulevard on the Southeast Side shortly before 4 a.m.

According to police, an altercation broke out within a group at the bar when two people drew knives and stabbed two victims, aged 43 and 55.

After the stabbing, the two individuals drove away from the bar, police said.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still searching for the two unidentified individuals.

This incident remains under investigation.