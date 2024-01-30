House goes up in flames for 2nd time in a week, firefighters say

House goes up in flames for the 2nd time in a week, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in a week, San Antonio firefighters found themselves battling a fire in the same vacant house on the city’s West side.

The latest fire broke out around 11 p.m. Monday inside the home in the 3100 block of W. Houston Street.

When firefighters arrived, they say the flames were already spreading throughout the interior of the house.

Crews said it appeared the fire may have been set intentionally.

Once they managed to put out the flames, they then tore down what was left of the house for safety reasons.

Firefighters say the structure already had been damaged by a previous fire, which happened January 23.

Even before that earlier fire, however, the house already was vacant and had no working utilities.

In that earlier case, flames and smoke had caused damage primarily to the back of the house.

This time, the damage was extensive.

The exact cause of both fires are still under investigation.