Two suspected gang members arrested after driving stolen vehicle near BCSO promotional ceremony

Two suspected gang members were arrested last week after driving a reported stolen vehicle by a Bexar County Sheriff promotion ceremony.

BEXAR COUNTY – Two suspected gang members were arrested after they drove a stolen vehicle near a sheriff’s office promotional ceremony, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place Friday, Jan. 26 when gang unit deputies spotted a stolen black KIA Forte they had been tracking near the area of Zarzamora Road and Calaveras Road.

The BCSO said two people, Leah Campos, 18, and Destiny Ferdin, 25, attempted to evade deputies by entering an apartment complex, but the deputies waited them out.

The pair exited the apartment complex roughly five minutes later and deputies converged on the stolen vehicle, surrounding it and taking them into custody without incident, BCSO said.

Campos, the driver, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ferdin, the passenger, was booked for an active Class B Misdemeanor warrant for a theft of less than $750.

Both suspects were transported to the Bexar County jail and the vehicle is to be reunited with its original owner, BCSO said.