Victim found dead of multiple shots inside vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Authorities said they received a shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. When officers arrived and searched the area, they found a male victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

An SAPD official told KSAT that there are no known witnesses to the shooting at this time.

The victim was pronounced dead by EMS. Officers were able to find shell casings from a weapon nearby but have not found any potential suspects.