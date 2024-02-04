66º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Victim found dead of multiple shots inside vehicle, SAPD says

The department says it received a shots fired call Sunday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Shooting, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Authorities said they received a shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. When officers arrived and searched the area, they found a male victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

An SAPD official told KSAT that there are no known witnesses to the shooting at this time.

The victim was pronounced dead by EMS. Officers were able to find shell casings from a weapon nearby but have not found any potential suspects.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email