Residents displaced after flames burn through Southwest Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Flames burned through the front of a Southwest Side home on Sunday evening.

The fire happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, in the 100 block of Mohawk Street.

Upon arrival, officials said there was an issue getting first responders on the street because of neighborhood traffic. San Antonio police had to clear out the street.

The flames were extinguished after, but the front of the house is a complete loss, according to officials.

Officials said the homeowners are in the process of being relocated.

No injuries were reported.