60º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Residents displaced after flames burn through Southwest Side home, SAFD says

The flames were extinguished, but the front of the house is a complete loss

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southwest Side, Fire, SAPD
No injuries were reported. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Flames burned through the front of a Southwest Side home on Sunday evening.

The fire happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, in the 100 block of Mohawk Street.

Upon arrival, officials said there was an issue getting first responders on the street because of neighborhood traffic. San Antonio police had to clear out the street.

The flames were extinguished after, but the front of the house is a complete loss, according to officials.

Officials said the homeowners are in the process of being relocated.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED STORIES ON KSAT.COM

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email