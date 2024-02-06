BCSO searching for missing teenager with medical condition

(Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager with a diagnosed medical condition.

Deputies said Madison Marie Manson, 14, was last seen East of Wurzbach Road near Ingram Mall.

Manson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and red hair, BCSO said. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black framed glasses when she was last seen.

Deputies believe Manson vanished after leaving her home.

Anyone with information on Manson’s location is encouraged to reach out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org