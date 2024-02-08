65º
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for deadly shooting at traffic light

Christopher Powell, 36, was found guilty of murder by a Bexar County jury

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Christopher Powell Booking Photo (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting and killing another man at a traffic light.

Christopher Powell, 36, was found guilty of murder by a Bexar County jury on Feb. 2. Powell’s sentencing begins Wednesday.

On April 9, 2021, Powell and the victim were arguing with each other at a gas station in the Converse area.

Powell and the victim drove away from the gas station in separate vehicles and stopped at a red light where the shooting happened.

The victim approached Powell’s vehicle but decided to walk away. As the victim was walking away, Powell said something to cause the victim to turn around. Powell then shot the victim three times.

The case was assigned to the Felony Criminal Trial Division of the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

