Defense shifts blame to ACS in deadly dog attack case during hearing for couple charged

SAN ANTONIO – The couple charged in connection with a deadly dog attack last year, Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder, appeared in court Friday as their defense attorneys filed several motions ahead of the upcoming trial.

The defense aims to shift the blame onto Animal Care Services (ACS) and, ultimately, dismiss the charges.

Defense attorney Jorge Aristotelidis argued that the dogs involved in the fatal attack had a history of aggression, suggesting ACS failed to adequately deem them dangerous despite prior incidents.

“These two killing machines had a history, but they weren’t convinced enough that they were dangerous, and that is the problem here,” Aristotelidis said.

On Feb. 24 of last year, 81-year-old Ramon Najera and his wife were attacked by two roaming dogs in the 2800 block of Depla Street. The attack resulted in Najera’s death and injuries to his wife.

Moreno and Schnieder were subsequently charged with injury to the elderly and a dangerous dog attack resulting in death.

During the hearing, it was revealed that the dogs had been investigated twice before the fatal attack – once in 2021 and again on January 12, 2023, after they bit someone in the knee and shoulder.

ACS Lieutenant Bethany Snowden explained that because the bite was considered moderate from the Jan. 12, 2023 incident, the dogs were not deemed dangerous. They were returned to Moreno and Schnieder after a 10-day hold.

ACS faced scrutiny from the defense, claiming that the agency should have deemed the dogs dangerous after the previous attacks.

Prosecutor Raul Jordan defended ACS procedure, saying the organization followed all the correct protocols.

“The facts are what they are,” Jordan said. “These were not legally deemed dangerous dogs.”

The hearing did not conclude. Proceedings are scheduled to resume on March 8.

One decision made during the hearing was that Schnieder and Moreno would have a joint trial. Their trial date has yet to be determined.