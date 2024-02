(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $5.3 million worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry. Courtesy: CBP

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $5.3 million worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

According to a news release, the seizures occurred Monday night at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

In the first seizure, CBP officers found 2,327 pounds of marijuana worth $5.2 million in a trailer.

Later that evening, CBP officers found 22 pounds of cocaine within a flatbed of a trailer.