South Texas residents react to early morning earthquakes

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A few Saturday morning earthquakes did more than shake Karnes County. They shook other parts of South Texas as well.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the strongest was a 4.7-magnitude earthquake that rumbled residents near the epicenter of Falls City, but plenty of KSAT viewers told Meteorologist Sarah Spivey they too felt something move at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.

Falls City resident Nancy and Hobson resident Ericka were among those who received most of the movement because they live near the epicenter in Karnes County.

“It was scary,” Nancy said. “My whole house shook, and I hope that’s over! It’s very unnerving.”

“It was really strong in Hobson,” Ericka said. “We had things fall off the walls and shelves.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, there have not been any reports of injuries or substantial property damage due to the earthquakes. Additionally, the 4.7-magnitude wasn’t the only earthquake to rumble parts of South Texas on Saturday.

The USGS also reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake around 12:20 a.m. with its epicenter location being similar to the 1.8 miles south or southeast of Falls City as the 4.7-magnitude earthquake. Separate earthquakes measured at 3.7 (at 12:34 a.m.) and 3.3 (at 12:52 a.m.) on the Richter scale also shook portions of Karnes County.

A fifth Saturday morning earthquake shook Karnes County just before 10:30 a.m., the USGS said. Its magnitude was 3.0.

One viewer told KSAT they felt the ground shake as far west as Jourdanton while other viewers said they felt Saturday’s earthquakes as far north as New Braunfels and as far east as Luling.

Karnes County continues to be its own epicenter for February earthquakes in South Texas. Three earthquakes, with one topping out at a 3.9 on the Richter scale, shook Falls City between 1 and 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

