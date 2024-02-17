4.7-magnitude earthquake reported near Falls City, strongest of several this month

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Falls City was felt as far north as San Antonio early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was reported near Falls City on Saturday morning — the strongest and latest of several earthquakes this month, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the earthquake happened just after 12:30 a.m. about three kilometers southeast of the city, which is located in Karnes County. Its depth was 6.8 kilometers, or 4.2 miles.

The earthquake was felt as far as 40-60 miles away, around San Antonio.

As of Saturday morning, information on damage or injuries is unknown.

This is just the latest of a series of earthquakes near Falls City this month. Previously, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude earthquake were reported on February 7th and 8th, respectively.

Saturday morning’s example of an earthquake to shake portions of Karnes County, and area earthquakes are becoming more common.

On Jun. 15, 2019, the USGS reported a 3.6-magnitude tremor near Poth and Falls City.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County.

Last September, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over the course of a week.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.