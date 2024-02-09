66º
3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Falls City, the second in two days

3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported on Wednesday night

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

USGS Map of 02-07-2024 earthquake in Karnes County (USGS)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported near Falls City on Thursday — the second one in just two days, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the earthquake happened just before 11 p.m. about three kilometers southeast of the city, which is located in Karnes County. Its depth was 6.7 kilometers, or 4.2 miles.

As of Friday morning, information on damage or injuries is unknown.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in Karnes County on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (KSAT)

This is the second earthquake registered there by the USGS this week. A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the town just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday nights are the latest examples of an earthquake to shake portions of Karnes County. On Jun. 15, 2019, the USGS reported a 3.6-magnitude tremor near Poth and Falls City.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County.

The first earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and had a magnitude of 3.9. Less than an hour later, a 3.2-magnitude rocked the area. There was not any damage reported in connection with either earthquake.

Last September, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over the course of a week. The largest earthquake, a 4.0, hit on Sept. 14. Its epicenter was located 11 miles northeast of Falls City.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.

