3.2-magnitude earthquake shakes portions of South Texas

The quake was reported Wednesday night in Karnes County

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

USGS Map of 02-07-2024 earthquake in Karnes County (USGS)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake touched down in Falls City on Wednesday night.

The USGS said a 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the town, located 40 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio, just after 8 p.m.

Karnes County (Google Maps)

As of 10 p.m, Wednesday, no damage or injuries have been reported due to the tremor.

Wednesday night is the latest example of an earthquake to shake portions of Karnes County. On Jun. 15, 2019, the USGS reported a 3.6-magnitude tremor near Poth and Falls City.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County.

The first earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and had a magnitude of 3.9. Less than an hour later, a 3.2-magnitude rocked the area. There was not any damage reported in connection with either earthquake.

Last September, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over the course of a week. The largest earthquake, a 4.0, hit on Sept. 14. Its epicenter was located 11 miles northeast of Falls City.

