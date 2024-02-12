50º
3 small earthquakes shake Falls City Monday; Area experiences 6 quakes in February, so far

Strongest earthquake was 3.9 at 8:07 Monday morning

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

USGS Earthquake Map shows six earthquakes near Falls City From Feb. 3-Feb. 12, 2024 (USGS)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – For the sixth time this month, the Falls City area was rumbled with a small earthquake.

The latest three happened Monday morning at between 7 and 9 a.m. The strongest one measured 3.9 — at 8:07 a.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the area had two small earthquakes last week, a 3.5-magnitude quake on Thursday and a 3.2-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday.

Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 in magnitude are often strong enough to be felt but not to cause any damage.

The tremblers are the latest examples of earthquakes in Karnes County. On Jun. 15, 2019, the USGS reported a 3.6-magnitude tremor near Poth and Falls City.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County.

The first earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and had a magnitude of 3.9. Less than an hour later, a 3.2-magnitude rocked the area. There was not any damage reported in connection with either earthquake.

Last September, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over the course of a week. The largest earthquake, a 4.0, hit on Sept. 14. Its epicenter was located 11 miles northeast of Falls City.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.

