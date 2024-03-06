69º
BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Jillian Marie Monroe, was last seen on March 5 shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Jillian Marie Monroe, 13, was last seen on March 5 shortly after 3:45 p.m.

BCSO said Monroe, helping her family move, was last seen taking a fish tank to the apartment dumpsters at her residence.

Monroe was wearing a grey hoodie sweater with a large “M COFFEE” decal on the back, flared leggings and black Crocs.

She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Monroe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email that information to missingpersons@bexar.org.

