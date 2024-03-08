SAPD patrol car, SAFD fire truck collide while responding to wreck on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and some San Antonio firefighters were lucky to avoid serious injury following a vehicle crash that involved a fire truck and a patrol car early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Sunset Road and Errol Street, not far from Highway 281 and Jones Maltsberger Road, on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a fire truck and a police cruiser collided into each other when they were circling around to get to a wreck that was located near Highway 281 and Chulie Drive.

Police said the patrol car then ended up crashing into a utility pole while the fire truck also sustained damage. There were no reports of any injuries.

The nearby streets eventually reopened before 6:30 a.m.

