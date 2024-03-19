57º
The BEST spots for bluebonnets this year. Send us the locations of your favorite fields

2024 is shaping up to be a spectacular bluebonnet season

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

2024 Bluebonnets in Garden Ridge, Texas (Julie Moreno, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Spring has just begun and it’s already turning out to be a spectacular bluebonnet season.

Our state flower is growing prolifically along roadways and in fields and meadows.

Officials with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center said the well-spaced rainfall we received in the fall and winter after last summer’s drought are making for a banner year.

KSAT Connect users are already submitting some spectacular wildflower photos.

Now, we’re asking you to share the most epic spots you’ve found for bluebonnet peeping.

Have you come across a spot that is just blanketed in bluebonnets? We’re talking bluebonnets as far as the eye can see.

Don’t gatekeep that information! Share with us the best locations you’ve found.

There are a couple of ways you can do that.

Upload your pics here with a description of where to find it (be as detailed as possible).

We’ll start adding the addresses to this article:

  • Santa Clara Road and FM 78 near Marion, Texas

Here are some of the locations that KSAT viewers have already shared in pictures:

RvNana

Sea of Blue-bonnets on the rolling hills off 130 & 20

0
Seguin
Pink Ninja

Sunday afternoon, near Marble Falls. Gorgeous field of Bluebonnets and wildflowers amongst the cattle. 💙

0
Marble Falls
Cara Day

Bluebonnets in Horseshoe Bay

0
San Antonio

You can also submit them by using the prompt below:

