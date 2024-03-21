Dozens of community Easter egg hunts, activities to choose from in March

Eggs come by the dozen, and so do this year’s Easter events.

The date may be earlier this year, but there are plenty of things to do.

Aside from church services and neighborhood and family gatherings, there are many public events open to the community.

Here is a list of some of the Easter egg hunts and other activities we’ve found in March:

Saturday, March 23

Alamo Ranch Food Truck Park Easter Craft Market - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5615 Lone Star Parkway.

Boerne Easter Celebration - 10:30 a.m. at Boerne City Lake Park.

Cibolo Downtown Market Day, Easter event - 10 a.m. on the City Hall Annex front lawn located at 201 W. Loop 539

Cibolo Valley Baptist Church Easter Market - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5500 FM 1103 in Schertz. The event will have an egg hunt, bounce house, snow cones, popcorn and more.

City of New Braunfels Park Flashlight Egg Hunt - 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at Cypress Bend Park located at 503 Peace Avenue in New Braunfels.

Daniel Lane Vineyard Easter Egg Hunt - 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 30790 Blanco Road in Bulverde. Tickets cost $5.

Guardian House Spring Egg Hunt - 9 a.m. to noon at Concepcion Park located at 500 Theo Parkway. The egg hunt begins at 11:45 a.m.

Last Chance Ministries and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Egg Drop - Noon to 4 p.m. at Tom Slick Park located at 7400 Texas 151 Access Road.

Live Oak Eggstravaganza & Movie in the Park - 6 p.m. at Main City Park located at 18001 Park Drive.

Northern Hills United Methodist Church Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt - noon to 2 p.m. at 3703 N. Loop 1604 East.

San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department’s Underwater Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Antonio Natatorium located at 1430 W. Cesar Chavez. Egg hunt times: 10:30 a.m. for ages 4-5, 11 a.m. for ages 6-9, and 11:30 a.m. for ages 10-12. Register online.

Sensitive Easter Bunny at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church -11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2738 MacArthur View.

Texas Transportation Museum Easter Eggspress - Starting at 10:30 a.m. until eggs are gone. The museum is located at 11731 Wetmore Road.

Traders Village Easter Eggstravaganza - Gates open at 10 a.m. The event is free; parking is $6.

Westover Hills Church Easter Egg Hunt - 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Westover Sports Complex at 9340 Westover Hills Boulevard.

Sunday, March 24

Helotes Hills UMC Community Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 13222 Bandera Road. The event will have free photos with the Eater Bunny, crafts, games and an Easter story. Egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m.

La Vernia United Methodist Church - 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 Bluebonnet.

Saturday, March 30

Alley on Bitters Easter Egg Hunt - noon to 3 p.m. at 555 W Bitters Road.

Bexar County Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlake Park located at 600 Woodlake Parkway. Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.

Chicken N Pickle Easter Celebration - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5215 UTSA Boulevard.

Coker United Methodist Church Easter Egg Scramble - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 231 East North Loop.

Concordia’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at 16801 Huebner Road

Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Eggapalooza - 8:30 a.m. at TLU Bulldog Stadium in Seguin.

Great Northwest Community Improvement Association Easter Egg Hunt - 11:30 a.m. egg hunt at 9014 Timber Path Road.

Summit Church Kids Eggnormous Easter Celebration - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2575 Summit Church Road.

Sunday, March 31

St. Thomas Episcopal Church Easter Egg Hunt - Following the 10 a.m. service at 1416 N. Loop 1604 East

Tower of the Americas Easter Eggs-travaganza - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person.

Know of an event that we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments below this article.