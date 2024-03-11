Sensitive Easter Bunny 2024 is designed to ensure every child feels included

Sensitive Easter Bunny 2024 is designed with the whole family in mind.

SAN ANTONIO – Enjoy a day filled with an Easter egg hunt, live music, resource booths and more at the Sensitive Easter Bunny 2024. It’s a sensory-friendly event intended for the entire family. There are no age restrictions; all are welcome.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available and there’s no need to wait in line. Reserve your photo session online and return at your scheduled time.

Recommended Videos

Presented by Inspirational Experiences and in partnership with Family ADDventures and St. Matthews UMCSA, this heartwarming event will be held at St. Matthews United Methodist Church located at 2738 MacArthur View on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests who are sensory sensitive can enjoy get-away areas with sensory processing toys and other calming activities.

Inspirational Experiences is a nonprofit that works with the special needs community to provide special needs events throughout the year. Founder, Kate Chaney knows first-hand the challenges that can come with neurodevelopmental disorders and other diagnoses.

Among her many diagnoses, at the age of 13, Kate was diagnosed with Asperger’s, an autism spectrum disorder. She said she created her nonprofit to inspire others to think differently.

“I want a place where I fit in, a place where I belong. I didn’t have that my whole life,” Chaney said.

Kate continues to make a difference and give back to the special needs community by providing these events where families learn that they aren’t alone.

Founded in 2022, Inspirational Experiences has the mission to provide events and services specifically designed for the special needs community that are open to all who wish to participate.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.