Tower of the Americas to host Easter Eggstravaganza for families

SAN ANTONIO – Families looking for some fun on Easter can hop downtown for the Tower of Americas’ annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the base of the tower, located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Cost is $5 per person.

Recommended Videos

A press release said Easter egg hunts will begin starting at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and that children can mix and mingle with both the Easter Bunny and Tori the Tower.

Easter Eggs generic.

There will also be face painting, egg dyeing, a moon bounce, a petting zoo and more.

Parents and attendees will be able to enjoy food on the premises and along with live music.