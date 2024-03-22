Teen bragged about shooting at homeowner during car burglary, BCSO says

John Salinas was charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle from an incident that happened on Feb. 26, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen who bragged about shooting a homeowner during a car burglary is facing a new charge, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

John Salinas, 19, was arrested earlier this month for his role in a car burglary-turned-shooting on Feb. 26, but BCSO said Friday they recently discovered his connection with a Feb. 27 shooting.

At 5 a.m. on Feb. 27, deputies said Salinas was burglarizing a vehicle in the 8800 block of Creager Canyon when a homeowner yelled at him.

Salinas went to the stolen Lexus he arrived in, entered the driver’s seat and shot one round at the homeowner, striking him in the stomach, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The homeowner, who was unarmed, was taken to the hospital, where he recovered.

On the day of the incident, Sheriff Javier Salazar said multiple people burglarized vehicles in the subdivision. The Lexus was stolen about 90 minutes before the shooting.

Deputies reviewed multiple surveillance videos that appeared to place Salinas at the crime scenes, BCSO said.

BCSO announced Friday that he is facing a charge of aggravated robbery in that case.

“Furthermore, it was learned that the suspect knew and bragged of the shooting as he had seen the coverage regarding the homeowner being shot after confronting a vehicle burglary suspect,” the Facebook post states.

Salinas was initially arrested on March 6 for allegedly shooting toward a man during a car burglary on Feb. 26.

At 4:15 a.m. that day, a man heard someone outside his home and went outside to investigate.

The man then saw someone dressed in all black with a mask on inside his mother’s vehicle. As the man confronted the suspected burglar, someone shot at him, the affidavit states.

The man said he saw three men dressed in hoodies and masks but did not see which one opened fire.

Surveillance video showed the suspects driving a stolen Audi, Kia and Hyundai throughout the morning, the affidavit states. It appeared the suspects were attempting to burglarize vehicles.

Investigators were able to track down the stolen Audi near Salinas’ home. Surveillance video taken nearby showed Salinas parking the vehicle and walking up the driveway to his home, the affidavit states.

Investigators said they have video evidence that showed Salinas conspiring with two other people to steal and burglarize vehicles.

Salinas is facing one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the Feb. 26 case, records show.

