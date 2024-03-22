66º
SAPD arrests second suspect in capital murder case

Ju Von William Phillips is accused of killing Cesar Estevan Garcia

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ju Von William Phillips wanted in connection with capital murder case (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a second suspect accused of shooting a man outside his workplace during an attempted robbery.

Ju Von William Phillips, 20, is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Cesar Estevan Garcia, 25.

Kia Dotson, 21, was arrested for the crime in March.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Phillips and Dotson arranged to meet up with Garcia at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 29 behind a warehouse in the 6900 block of NE Loop 410. Dotson told police that they went to the location to rob Garcia of some gun parts, but during the process, they ended up shooting him.

The affidavit states that after Dotson put a gun to Garcia’s head, he fought back. Phillips is accused of firing first at Garcia, followed by Dotson.

Investigators found shell casings from two different caliber weapons as well as several Glock switches in plastic baggies near Garcia’s body.

Phillips and Dotson are both in the Bexar County Jail with bonds set at $500,000.

Phillips’ mugshot is not yet available. The image at the top of this article was provided by Crime Stoppers earlier this week.

The affidavit states that there could be a third suspect in this case. Police believe someone was waiting for Dotson and Phillips in a vehicle and was their getaway driver.

Below: Mugshot of Kia Dotson

Kia Dotson booking photo (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

