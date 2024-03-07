Teen arrested after a series of car burglaries end in a shooting, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man after a series of car burglaries ended with a man being shot at.

John Salinas was charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle from an incident that happened on Feb. 26, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit from San Antonio police states at 4:15 a.m. that day, a man heard someone outside his home and went outside to investigate.

The man then saw someone dressed in all black with a mask on inside his mother’s vehicle. As the man confronted the suspected burglar, someone shot at him, the affidavit states.

The man said he saw three men dressed in hoodies and masks but did not see which one opened fire.

Surveillance video showed the suspects driving a stolen Audi, Kia and Hyundai throughout the morning, the affidavit states. It appeared the suspects were attempting to burglarize vehicles.

Investigators were able to track down the stolen Audi near Salinas’ home. Surveillance video taken nearby showed Salinas parking the vehicle and walking up the driveway to his home, the affidavit states.

Investigators said they have video evidence that showed Salinas conspiring with two other people to steal and burglarize vehicles.

He was arrested on Wednesday. He is also facing an unrelated charge of assault causing bodily injury-married.

