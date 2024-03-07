Man leaves 4-year-old child unattended near busy intersection with no shoes, shirt, affidavit states

Christopher Martin, 37, was taken into police custody on a charge of child endangerment.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say left a 4-year-old child unattended near a busy intersection on the city’s East Side without either shoes or a shirt.

Christopher Martin, 37, is charged with endangering a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, back on July 2, 2023, a witness called police stating a 4 or 5-year-old boy was running up and down a busy street with no shoes or shirt on. The intersection consisted of a two-way street eventually coming to a T and then turning into a four-way street.

The arrest affidavit states that the child told police that his father, Martin, had dropped him off and then left.

Police were able to track Martin down using information obtained from Child Protective Services investigators, who already had prior cases with him.

The affidavit states that Martin was contacted over the phone where he stated that he had dropped the child off with a female friend named “Kelly,” but he could not provide other identifying information or a valid address for her. He then hung up and couldn’t again be reached.

SAPD said the child’s mother was eventually contacted, but she was currently out of state and said that she did not know of any “Kelly” and that Martin was responsible for the child.

Martin had been at-large since the incident but was finally arrested on Wednesday night.

His bond is set a $50,000.