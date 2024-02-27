Homeowner shot while investigating vehicle break-in

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner was shot while he was investigating a vehicle break-in outside his West Bexar County home early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. outside a home in the 8800 block of Creager Canyon, not far from Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604 in west Bexar County.

According to deputies, the homeowner heard someone breaking into his vehicle and then went to investigate. That's when, deputies say, someone pulled out a gun and fired, striking the homeowner in the abdomen.

Deputies said a white sport utility vehicle fled the scene shortly after the shooting. The shooter has not yet been found.

The homeowner was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he’s expected to recover.