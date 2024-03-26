Metro Health delivers garden beds to San Antonio families to help improve their health

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health is helping people improve their health and sparking joy with a unique gardening project called “The Million Gardens” initiative.

The project is led by Metro Health’s Healthy Neighborhoods program in collaboration with the nonprofit Big Green and AME churches.

Residents who are part of the program receive garden beds, watering cans, seeds, fertilizer and information.

“It’s nourishing for the body to eat vegetables, but it’s also nourishing to the mind and the soul to be planting and gardening and bringing kids into it too, so they can learn about food and nutrition. And do something together as a family,” Anna Macnak, program manager for Healthy Neighborhoods said.

About 80 garden beds were delivered to San Antonio this March.

“Its special because we care about people and we are at a point where we see all of these disease that impact people,” Raymond Bryant, presiding elder of the San Antonio District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church said.

Last year, about 100 garden beds were distributed to families.

Metro Health invites anyone interested in a garden bed to join one of its monthly gardening classes and learn more about their programs.