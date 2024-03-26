65º
TxDOT closing some lanes of I-35 Tuesday on NE Side Tuesday for construction work

Left lanes of I-35 north and south will be closed from Walzem to Weidner roads

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

I-35 NEX Central Project via TxDOT (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Construction is ramping up on the far Northeast Side as crews work on the expansive I-35 NEX Central project.

The two left lanes of the north and southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 from Walzem Road to Weidner Road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews are installing new lighting on that section of the interstate.

I-35 NEX Central Project (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There are also some closures on Loop 1604 as the eastbound to westbound turnaround is closed from Nacogdoches Road to Union Pacific Railroad for environmental maintenance. Crews are expected to wrap up around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

These closures could be in place for the next few days. The NEX Central project is a massive construction project.

Over the next few years, the Texas Department of Transportation will construct approximately 9.5 miles of I-35 from I-410 North to FM 3009 in Bexar and Guadalupe counties.

