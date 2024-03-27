Crash involving 2 vehicles sends truck into Southeast Side home; no reported injuries, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers escaped serious injury following a crash on the city’s Southeast Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Cravens Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Interstate 37.

According to police, the driver of a sport utility vehicle ran through a stop sign on Cravens Avenue hitting a red pickup truck that was traveling on Goliad Road.

Police said the pickup truck then crashed into a house, causing some minor damage. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

SAPD said both drivers were found not to be intoxicated and no charges are expected to be filed. There were also no reports of any injuries to anyone inside the home.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.