It’s illegal to buy, sell or dye chicks, ducklings, baby rabbits as Easter novelties in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Baby rabbits, chicks and ducklings may be in demand this time of year, but the City of San Antonio is reminding people that it is illegal to buy, sell or dye them due to the “Easter Animal” law.

The sale of baby animals as holiday novelties is illegal in city limits.

“It is illegal for any person to sell or offer for sale, barter, lease, rent or give away baby chicks or ducklings or rabbits less than 8 weeks old as pets or novelties,” the city said in a news release.

It’s also against the law to dye or stain baby chicks, ducklings or rabbits, or even to possess animals that have been colored, according to ACS.

Animals also cannot be sold at any time of the year on any roadside, public right of way, commercial parking lot, flea market or festival.

The only exception to the “Easter animal” law applies to licensed hatcheries or businesses raising the animals for commercial purposes.

