Passion Play will take place in downtown San Antonio on Friday

Passion Play to return to San Fernando Cathedral on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of downtown San Antonio for the Good Friday tradition that recreates the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ — the Passion Play.

The procession will start on Friday morning at Travis Park, unlike in previous years when it started at Milam Park. The procession will lead to Main Plaza, where the reenactment of the crucifixion will take place in front of San Fernando Cathedral. See below for a full schedule.

The San Antonio Passion Play dates back to 1983, when the wooden cross carried by the actor playing Jesus weighed 150 pounds. A 50-pound cross is used today.

KSAT will stream Friday’s Passion Play in the video player above. The livestream will be provided by Catholic Television of San Antonio.

As a warning to younger or more sensitive audiences, the play is graphic due to the nature of the story.

In the Passion Play, Jesus is condemned to death and forced to carry his cross. He falls several times and is stripped of his garments, after which he is nailed to the cross and then his body is taken down after he dies. The crucifixion was depicted in front of San Fernando Cathedral.

The play also depicted Pontius Pilate washing his hands and Mary, Jesus’s mother, holding her son’s body after he is removed from the cross.

Here’s the schedule of events for the Passion Play and Good Friday (March 29)

9:30 a.m. — Ecumenical Prayer Service at Travis Park (bilingual)

10 a.m. — Passion Play Procession begins at Travis Park

Noon — Passion Procession ends in front of San Fernando Cathedral with a Crucifixion

1 p.m. — Siete Palabres with Archbishop Gustavo - The Seven Last Words of Christ The traditional Hispanic Good Friday Service follows at 1 p.m. inside San Fernando Cathedral.

3 p.m. — Celebration of the Lord’s Passion A service of prayer, Holy Communion and Veneration of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral.

4 p.m. — Reconciliation (confessions) on the Plaza

7 p.m. — El Pésame a la Virgen María - The Vigil of the Sorrowful Mother A Hispanic tradition, the service symbolizes a funeral vigil, beginning with an outdoor procession around Main Plaza followed by the extending of condolences to the Virgin Mary. The tradition is one of sharing in the grief of the Virgin Mary.



Additional San Fernando Cathedral 2024 Holy Week Services

March 28 - Holy Thursday

7 p.m. — Mass of the Last Supper and Washing of the Feet (bilingual) After Mass, Adoration until midnight of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose in the Plaza de la Cruz.



March 30 - Holy Saturday

8:30 p.m. — Easter Vigil

March 31 - Easter Sunday Masses