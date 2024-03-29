60º
Adopt a dog or puppy at a discounted rate from San Antonio Pets Alive on Saturday

Pets will go home spayed/neutered, with vaccinations and flea/tick prevention

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Pets Alive is holding an adoption event on March 30, 2024. (San Antonio Pets Alive)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive will have reduced adoption fees for dogs and puppies on Saturday.

Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 during the Petco Love Adoption Event from noon to 4 p.m. at Petco’s Ingram location, 6001 NW Loop 410. Adoption fees typically range from $60-$150.

“This event aims to bring together animal lovers in the community and provide them with an opportunity to meet their next furry family member,” SAPA said in an email.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for individuals and families who are considering adding a pet to their lives. By participating in the adoption event, attendees can make a positive impact on the lives of these pets by providing them with a loving and caring home.”

San Antonio Pets Alive is holding an adoption event on March 30, 2024. (San Antonio Pets Alive)

Dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA will go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, and with current vaccinations and heartworm/flea preventatives. For more information, click here.

Here are some cats and dogs up for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive.

Poppy is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Mushu is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Louie is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Claire is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Toast is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Mulberry is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Humungulus is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)
Bug is available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive. (San Antonio Pets Alive)

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

