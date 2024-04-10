2 hospitalized after stabbing, shooting on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

At some point, the man shot the woman after she stabbed him, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot by a man she stabbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 4300 block of Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the man and woman, both in their 30s, were arguing in a parking lot.

At some point, the man shot the woman after she stabbed him, according to SAPD. The man drove off and called police, and the woman ran away to seek help.

The woman is in critical condition, and the man is stable, officials said.

Police said the man voluntarily gave up the firearm used, but the knife has not been located.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.