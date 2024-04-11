Traffic Alert: Two major closures scheduled on Loop 1604 this weekend on far NW Side

A file image of construction at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far Northwest Side will get another round of major closures this weekend as construction picks back up on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

TxDOT will close parts of the I-10 at Loop 1604 interchange starting 9 p.m. Friday (April 12) through 5 a.m. Monday (April 15). Here are the listed closures that will run through the entire weekend, weather permitting.

IH-10 Eastbound/Westbound Mainlanes through the Loop 1604 Interchange

Loop 1604 Eastbound/Westbound Mainlanes through the IH-10 Interchange

Loop 1604 Eastbound/Westbound Frontage Road between IH-10 Eastbound and Westbound Frontage Road

TxDOT shared a map of the closures and detour information below:

Loop 1604 construction April 12-15 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

IH-10 EB mainlanes: Travelers on the IH-10 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the IH-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the IH-10 EB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the IH-10 EB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

IH-10 WB mainlanes: Travelers on the IH-10 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the IH-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the IH-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the IH-10 WB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 EB mainlanes and frontage road: Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for IH-10 EB and continue on the IH-10 EB frontage road to the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the IH-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes at Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes and frontage road: Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit at the IH-10 exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for IH-10 WB and continue on the IH-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the IH-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

The interchange is not the only major closure throughout the weekend. TxDOT will also close the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes from the Blanco Road Exit Ramp to the Bitters Road Entrance Ramp for repavement on the existing lanes.

This full weekend closure will also occur from 9 p.m. Friday ( April 12) 2024 through 5 a.m. Monday (April 15). These lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration, weather permitting.

TxDOT shared a map of the closures and detour information below:

Loop 1604 Bitters to Blanco closure April 12-15 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DETOUR: Loop 1604 WB main lane traffic will utilize the Blanco Road exit ramp and continue on the WB frontage road and will then re-enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the entrance ramp west of Bitters Road.

Looking ahead, TxDOT officials said additional major closures are currently scheduled for the remaining weekends in April at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install approximately 20 steel beams for construction of the flyover ramps.