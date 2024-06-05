TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 10 will be closed at Loop 1604 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers will have to navigate another round of major construction closures on the far Northwest Side this weekend.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 7 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 10, weather permitting. Those closures are:

I-10 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange.

I-10 eastbound main lanes at the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 westbound frontage road at the I-10 interchange.

Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor and frontage road at the I-10 interchange.

Cloverleafs from I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 westbound, Loop 1604 eastbound to I-10 westbound and I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound.

The main lanes of Loop 1604 will remain open through the weekend.

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is a map and detour information.

TxDOT has planned a full closure of eastbound and westbound I-10 at the Loop 1604 interchange for the weekend of June 7, 2024. (Texas Department of Transportation)

DETOUR INFORMATION

I-10 WB to Loop 1604 WB

All travelers on the I-10 WB mainlanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will either re-enter the I-10 WB mainlanes via the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange or utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway to access Loop 1604 WB. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

I-10 EB and to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on the I-10 EB mainlanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB collector-distributor to travel through the Loop 1604 interchange, re-entering the mainlanes after the interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit at Exit 557. Travelers will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 EB frontage road to I-10 WB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and Loop 1604 EB mainlanes traffic looking to access I-10 WB will use the Loop 1604 EB exit to I-10 EB. Traffic will exit at Exit 557 and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 WB will continue on the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, and enter the I-10 WB mainlanes via the first ramp after the interchange.

Loop 1604 WB frontage road to I-10 EB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow the exit to the I-10 WB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

The closures allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps. Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the week of the July 4th holiday.

