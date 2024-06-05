Ramp closures as part of Loop 1604 expansion project begin on NW Side, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Ramp closures part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project have begun, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

TxDOT said the westbound exit ramp to Kyle Seale Parkway on Loop 1604 and the westbound entrance ramp from Babcock Road will be fully closed.

A new exit ramp will open to Hausman Road, while a new entrance ramp will open west of the closure.

This effort is part of segment one of the larger 1604 project, which will widen the highway’s main lanes.

Construction began at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Weather permitting, TxDOT said the closures will last until late 2024. Closures will be subject to change and modification as needed.

For up-to-date information on roadways across San Antonio, visit the KSAT Traffic page.