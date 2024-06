A construction worker drive along the border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico, from the United States, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in San Diego. President Joe Biden has unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(Gregory Bull, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)