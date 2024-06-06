86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Construction on Loop 1604 on NE Side continues as I-35 NEX Central Project progresses

Project’s south phase is expected to start this summer

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Traffic, Northeast Side, Construction, Transportation, Loop 1604, Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – Construction is underway on the Northeast Side as part of the massive I-35 NEX Central Project.

This work will be one of four access points for the future elevated highway system stretching from Bexar to Guadalupe counties.

This week, I-35 near Loop 1604 is experiencing closures for construction, leading to headaches for those who live, work and travel through the area.

“A ten-minute ride turned into two hours, and you’re at a dead still,” said one man who asked to stay anonymous

The I-35 Northbound main lanes from Thousand Oaks Drive to O’Connor will be closed from 8 pm to 5 am tonight.

“Last night, I got off at 8:30, and they were closed going north, and traffic was going all the way downtown,” Rudy Caramona said.

Friday, 35 northbound lanes from Weidner to Judson will also be closed from 8 pm to 5 am.

“Tonight they’re closing main lanes at 8 pm… do you think that’s too early?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas

“I think so, especially now that it’s summer and kids are out of school and the tourists are here in town,” said Jessica Escareno.

The Texas Department of Transportation is constructing approximately 9.5 miles of I-35 from Loop 410 at Nacogdoches Road to FM 3009 in the Schertz area.

The I-35 elevated lanes will provide direct connections to I-410 North and Loop 1604 West.

Those lanes will provide one high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane and two general-purpose lanes in each direction.

Construction is split into three separate phases: I-35 NEX Central (this project), I-35 NEX North and I-35 NEX South.

The project’s south phase is expected to start this summer.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Recommended Videos